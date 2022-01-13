In early childhood settings, each moment teachers and children interact with one another is an opportunity to develop positive relationships. Join Penn State Extension for the webinar, “Building Positive Teacher-Child Interactions,” to learn how teachers can use a variety of strategies to build positive relationships with children.
Teacher behaviors such as listening to children, making eye contact with them, and engaging in many one-to-one, face-to-face interactions with young children promote secure teacher-child relationships.
Talking to children using pleasant, calm voices and simple language and greeting children warmly when they arrive in the classroom with their parents or from the buses help establish secure relationships between teachers and children.
The webinar takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 27. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/building-positive-interactions. Registration is required to receive the link to access the webinar. Registrants will also receive access to the webinar recording.
Registration deadline is 11 a.m. Jan. 25.
