WaterFire returns to Sharon July 23. The event starts at 2 p.m. with a day’s worth of activities and entertainment going up to the event’s closing at 11 p.m.
“Great consideration goes into planning the artists’ section of WaterFire. The many different artisans you see in the marketplace are carefully selected to provide WaterFire guests with a variety of shopping opportunities. Part of our mission is to provide a marketplace where regional artists can both show and sell their wares,” said Alane Jewel, a fine artist and board member/secretary of WaterFire.
First-time participant Deanna Tyree of Tyree Pottery will be bringing ceramic pieces made on a potter’s wheel. Charli, who you’ll typically find on the corner of State and Chestnut streets will demonstrate her style of art by painting large canvases with spray paint.
“Charli has been with WaterFire for many years, and she never disappoints those who gather around to watch,” Jewel said.
The day will also host a food court from 2 to 11 p.m., located in the parking lot across from Quaker Steak and Lube and a children’s fun zone from 3 to 7 p.m. at the corner of Shenango Avenue and State Street. Activities include robotics demonstrations, crafts and interactive projects and a music wall. Parents are required to stay with children while they’re in the fun zone. There will be selfie stations throughout town, a collection of autographed sports memorabilia at the library and Historical Society sponsored walking tours of the Upper East Side starting at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
On the State Street Bridge, Ally Grande will perform from 8 to 8:30 p.m. Grande is active in many of the local theaters and venues.
“The musical entertainment lineup is terrific, starting with a regional favorite, RUBY at 2:30 p.m.,” said Karen Anderson, operations manager of WaterFire Sharon. “At 5:30 we’ll invite the crowd to rock and roll with Beatlemania Magic who will play till 8 p.m. This is a national touring Beatles tribute band that has drawn large crowds and a lot of dancing.”
The Four Kings and a Queen will top the night off from 9:30 to 11 p.m.
“The last act of the evening is sure to make everyone want to get up and dance the rest of the night away. Think Motown, R&B and that funky soul experience – makes us all want to dance,” added Anderson.
River activities begin at 8:30 p.m. The ceremonies will kick off with orb lighters Sen. Michele Brooks and Rep. Mark Longietti lighting the WaterFire Orb. On the river, there will be artists performing from the boat and a fire twirler.
There is no charge for attending or parking. Accessible handicap parking is located off of Chestnut Street. More information and details can be found online at www.waterfiresharonpa.org.
