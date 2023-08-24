On Sept. 23, tens of thousands of volunteers across the country will join in trail maintenance and planting projects, trash pick-ups and other activities aimed at restoring and caring for public lands in celebration of the 30th annual National Public Lands Day.
Locally, the Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association will have a waterfall hike beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 23. Participants should meet in the Hell’s Hollow parking lot at McConnells Mill State Park, 1496 Shaffer Road, Portersville.
The volunteer-guided hike will follow the North Country National Scenic Trail Slippery Rock Gorge Trail to Walnut Flats. Participants will take a break at the flats before returning back. On the way back, there will be a little detour to see the falls. The journey is 9 miles out and back. The goal of the hike is to get people out on and interested in the North Country National Scenic Trail.
For more information and to RSVP visit https://meetu.ps/e/MhYkJ/tssY1/i or email Wampumncta@gmail.com.
Organized each year by the National Environmental Education Foundation and nationally sponsored by Toyota Motor North America, National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands. In 2022, more than 57,000 National Public Lands Day volunteers contributed an estimated $6.6 million in volunteer work for America’s public lands.
The Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association is responsible for building, maintaining, protecting and promoting the North Country Trail from its connection with the Buckeye Trail in Zoar, Ohio, to Alpha Pass at McConnells Mill.
