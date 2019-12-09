The year winding down means more than just Santa Claus making his way to town.
This time on the calendar means year-end articles and lists, retrospectives on the best and worst from the previous 12 months.
Do you remember the talk around the blindfolded-Sandra Bullock movie “Bird Box,” or perhaps epic fail of the Fyre Festival, outlined in two documentaries?
Of course, there were important things that happened over the last year — Chris Frye’s historic mayoral election in New Castle seemed like it happened ages ago, but really was just last month — that we’ll ultimately pack into a figurative 2019 time capsule.
There were stories of heroism, ones featuring people going above and beyond and everything in between.
There was also a lot of just plain weird, this-can-only-happen-in-2019 stories.
Can’t remember one off the top of your head? Well, let’s take a time machine all the way back to last weekend when Helmetgate turned into Shirtgate between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.
You’ve probably heard or seen (maybe the memes) a thousand times by now.
The condensed version: Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and Browns lineman Myles Garrett got into a skirmish back on Nov. 14 at the end of the game, Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and then proceeded to bonk him over the head with it.
Who started the brawl?
According to Browns coach Freddie Kitchens, Pittsburgh did.
At least, that’s what his shirt said when he was photographed seeing the new Mister Rogers biopic last Saturday, a day before the teams’ rematch in Pittsburgh.
The photo got out, Pittsburgh won the game with a fourth-string quarterback named Duck and effectively knocked Cleveland and its sky-high expectations out of the playoff picture.
Said lineman David DeCastro, “That’s a lot of bulletin-board material. I don’t know why you do that as a coach. I just don’t get that. Of course it’s going to motivate us. What are you thinking? It’s just not smart.”
Maybe I just can’t remember all the way back to other oddball stories from the spring and summer, but this might just get my vote for the dumbest sports story of the year.
Blame it on the fact the game was on a Thursday night, giving every football talking head a two-day head start on the weekend’s slate of games.
Maybe blame it on the fact everything about what happened in the waning moments was dumb, extra, petty and — to be honest — extremely entertaining.
I’m glad, after weeks of a Zapruder-like breakdown of the fight film, it’s finally in the past.
And if you’re looking for a resolution for 2020, you can take an even easier route than proclaiming “new year, new me” by promising not to hit any coworkers over the head with their own office equipment.
If you do, it’ll result in an indefinite suspension and it’s unlikely any boss will wear specially designed shirts in support of you.
