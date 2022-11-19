Nothing to do before or after today’s Hometown Holiday Parade in downtown New Castle?
The Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum, located in the Riverplex on Mill Street, has scheduled free movies in partnership with the New Castle Public Library.
Families can enjoy “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman” at 11 a.m.
At 6 p.m., the traditional favorite “White Christmas” will be shown.
The movies are free, but seating is limited.
