Kellie DeLorenzo of Wampum is among the 15 Slippery Rock University Flute Studio students who will be taking the stage with a group of junior and senior high school students when the SRU music department hosts the sixth annual Honors Flute Ensemble concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at Swope Music Hall.
DeLorenzo is a senior music performance major.
Cassandra Eisenreich, SRU assistant professor of music and the coordinator of both the SRU Flute Studio and Honors Flute Ensemble, began the ensemble concert as a way to give school-aged students an opportunity to grow as musicians and for SRU students to grow as teachers and leaders.
“The experience gives these younger musicians an opportunity to come to campus, experience college life and to be immersed in an ensemble composed of a wide variety of people from different backgrounds,” Eisenreich said. “We bring in great guest artists, both local and elsewhere, to provide these students an experience they may not have had otherwise.”
To be considered for the program, the junior and senior high school students submitted applications and audition tapes in January. A group of judges, selected by Eisenreich, listened to each performance, grading them on a rubric. Once selected for participation, students were provided with music to begin practicing with at home in preparation for group practices tomorrow and Sunday.
Music selections for the performance will include pieces both classical and modern, such as “The Greatest Showman” and “Don’t Stop Believing.” Pieces that will be premiering at the concert include “The Lovely, the Dreamers, the She,” a commissioned piece by Clint Bleil, a Pittsburgh-area jazz composer, arranger and saxophonist, and a piece written for tenor and flute ensembles by Todd Goodman, a music teacher at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School.
Ben Robinson, an SRU instructor of music specializing in voice, will have his work, titled “If,” performed. Robinson’s piece is based on the poem “If” by Rudyard Kipling, the renowned poet, journalist and novelist who wrote “The Jungle Book.”
Also featured will be guest artist Nina Assimakopoulos, an internationally acclaimed flutist and associate professor of flute at West Virginia University, and Project Trio, a chamber music ensemble comprised of composers and performers from Brooklyn, New York.
Admission is $5 for the general public and $3 for students.
