The 49th Wampum Area Christmas Parade is set for 1 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in the borough.
The event will be dedicated to Frank N. Yoho Jr., a Wayne Township resident who portrayed Santa Claus in the parade for 28 years. He died June 26 and is greatly missed by the Wampum community.
In addition to portraying Santa, Yoho lent his handyman skills to the Wampum Christmas Parade Committee on projects including creating the display that houses Santa and Mrs.Claus as they greet children in the gymnasium following the parade.
Yoho was an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War Era. He was active with The American Legion Post 749 in Wampum for 36 years and served as their commander for 18 of those years.
Yoho’s children, Lisa, Kimberly, and Frank, will ride in the parade this year.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/WampumChristmasParade.
