A Westminster College senior education major recently conducted a service-learning project to benefit the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.
Alexa Ransom of Wampum, an early childhood and special education major with a psychology minor, created the “Change Can Start With Us” food drive as her service-learning project for her induction into the international honor society in education, Kappa Delta Pi.
Ransom set two goals for her service project — to acquire as many donations of canned goods and nonperishables as possible and to spread awareness about food insecurity.
Ransom accepted nonperishable food items such as canned vegetables, soups, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce, pasta, cereal and fruit juices. She welcomed monetary contributions as well.
“My hope was that this food drive would help families and children in need,” said Ransom. “I wanted to provide people with ways that they can contribute to such an important cause.”
With the help of family, community members, Hall Industries, ADP of Robinson and the Lawrence County Courthouse and its domestic relations department employees, Ransom was able to surpass her expectations of the food drive.
Ransom was able to donate more than 600 pounds of food to the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, a Sharon-based food bank that donates items to Mercer County families and children.
“Fighting hunger is a passion of mine and I am beyond thankful for everyone who contributed to this important cause,” Ransom said. “Together, change truly can start with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.