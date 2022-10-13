Participants are being sought for the Wampum Area Holiday Parade taking place at 1 p.m. Dec. 3.
This is the 50th year for the parade, which is also part of Wampum’s 225th anniversary celebration this year.
Marching units, dignitaries, dance groups, Scout troops, churches, organizations and businesses may participate.
For those entering floats, monetary prizes will be awarded in both religious and general categories. No “real” Santa or Mrs. Claus is permitted on the floats.
For more information or to register for the parade, contact Leslie Hardy at (724) 614-3642 or leslie8450@gmail.com or Donna Kuiken at (724) 535-8353 or dkuiken@zoominternet.net no later than Nov. 18.
The parade will be dedicated to the late Sue Scherer who was a parade organizer.
The event is sponsored by the Wampum American Legion Post 749, Wampum Lion’s Club, Wampum Area Woman’s Club, Wampum Area Business Association and Wampum Community Revitalization.
