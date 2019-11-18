Wampum’s “Light Up the Town” festivities are scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 4 on Main Street, Wampum.
Visitors will experience old-fashioned decorations lighted for the season, while Main Street is transformed into a timeless Christmas town. Luminaries lining the streets and fireworks also will help to usher in the holiday season. Refreshments, food, a caricature artist, unique Christmas gifts, “I Love Wampum” T-shirts and sweatshirts, a Christmas hayride and other entertainment also will take place on Main Street. Children’s activities are planned inside the Wampum Train Station.
The holiday celebration continues at 1 p.m. Dec. 9 when Wampum will host its 47th annual Christmas parade.
The approximately hour-long event features homemade floats, costumed characters, marching bands, horses, and some surprises. Spectators can purchase food and refreshments at The American Legion on Beaver Street.
Immediately following the parade, Santa will be passing out treats at Wampum’s gymnasium, which will be adorned with displays intended to delight children.
In a statement, Jenny Edinger, Light up the Town coordinator, and Donna Kuiken, longtime Christmas Parade coordinator, together agreed that “You can always count on the little town of Wampum, with just 600 plus residents, to celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in a big way!”
This celebration happens each year through the efforts of Wampum Area Business Association and The Wampum Area Christmas Parade Committee with the support of local businesses and residents. The parade is sponsored by the Wampum American Legion Post 749, American Legion Auxiliary, Wampum Lions Club, Wampum Area Woman’s Club and the Wampum Area Business Association.
