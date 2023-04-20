A Robert Morris University history instructor will headline an evening of food, drink and talk in Wampum.
“The Whiskey Rebellion: 1794 First Federal U.S. Government Tax” will take place at 7 p.m. April 27 at the Main Street Chapel and Events Center, 911 Clyde St., Wampum. Brady J. Crytzer will present an informational talk about about The Whiskey Rebellion, “a 1794 uprising of farmers and distillers in western Pennsylvania in protest of a whiskey tax enacted by the federal government,” according to historychannel.com.
From 5 to 9 p.m., there will be vendors including Croakers Brewery, Creekside Winery, MLH Distillery and food from Hot Diggity Bob’s.
Admission is $10, and proceeds benefit the Wampum 225 and The WGR.
In addition to teaching history at Robert Morris, Crytzer is a specialist in the Imperial History of North America, and is the host of the weekly hit podcast “Dispatches: The Podcast of the Journal of the American Revolution.” He also is the host of the cable series Battlefield Pennsylvania on the Pennsylvania Cable Network, and the winner of the Donna J. McKee and Donald S. Kelly Awards for Outstanding Scholarship and Service in History.
Crytzer’s book, “The Whiskey Rebellion: A Distilled History of an American Crisis,” is scheduled to be released next month.
For more information about the event, call (724) 535-8866.
