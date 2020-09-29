Wampum Christmas parade canceled

The Wampum Area Christmas Parade Committee has canceled the 2020 Christmas parade.
“No one is more disappointed than we are to cancel this event,” said committee president Donna Kuiken. “We believe it was necessary to keep our community safe and protected from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“This would have been our 44th parade and although we tried we just could not find a way to safely proceed. We thank everyone who has supported the Parade in the past and look forward to resuming the tradition next year.”
