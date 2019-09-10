Westminster College has one again been named to the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings 2020, recognizing the Western Pennsylvania liberal arts institution as one of the best colleges nationwide.
Westminster has been listed annually since the 2016 inception of the ranking, which puts student success and learning at the forefront.
The ranking includes the results of the Times Higher Education US Student Survey, which examines a range of key issues including students’ engagement with their studies, their interaction with their teachers and their satisfaction with their experience.
Of the four key areas examined — resources, engagement, outcomes and environment — Westminster scored the strongest in the resources pillar, which represents 30 percent of the overall ranking.
In this category, in WSJ/THE rated Westminster’s capacity to effectively deliver teaching by examining costs per student, student-to-faculty ratio and the number of academic research papers published by faculty members.
“We are pleased that this ranking recognizes the focus Westminster places on student learning and student interaction with our outstanding faculty,” said Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson. “Students are engaged in undergraduate research opportunities with faculty mentors across all disciplines and present their findings at academic and professional conferences and at campus research meetings, giving them real experiences that lead to successful graduate outcomes.”
