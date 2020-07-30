BY DAVID L. DYE
HERMITAGE — Like other area residents, Leah Ann Williams was saddened by the images of Team Danielle’s little library broken and floating in Lake Julia at Buhl Park.
Erected in memory of the late Danielle Greenburg, the library near the butterfly garden in the park was vandalized sometime during the night of July 8. It appeared to have been broken off at the post before being tossed into the lake.
Danielle’s brother Bob Greenburg shared the images on Twitter, which is how Williams — a friend of Bob’s — became aware of the act of vandalism. With a lifelong interest in construction, the West Middlesex resident said she saw a chance to help out.
“I called Bob and said I’d be more than glad to build a new one,” Williams said.
Creating the library was a particularly appropriate tribute to Danielle, a librarian in the Pittsburgh area who died in 2011 from sarcoma cancer. Team Danielle was organized to help honor Danielle’s memory while raising awareness toward sarcoma.
Williams's late father was a police officer in Pittsburgh and did construction work on the side — often with Williams along. Since then, she’s done other work including building her family’s first home and renovated the residence where she and her husband live not, and smaller projects like a blessing box in West Middlesex.
After speaking with Bob Greenburg, Wilson spoke with Danielle’s mother, Renee McIntire of Team Danielle, about the project. The two then met in Buhl Park, where the original library had been located, and developed ideas for the new library.
“I never met her, but I liked all the stories I heard of her,” Williams said of Danielle. “She was a teacher, she was a librarian in Pittsburgh, and she loved animals and flowers, which are all things that I like.”
Williams is a teacher in New Castle and her husband, Mike, is a teacher and girls’ basketball coach in West Middlesex. Mike’s assistant coach and friend Todd Palmer heard of the project and offered to help install the new library and put money toward any supplies, Wilson said.
And there was even more support. Williams went to Lowe’s home supply store in Hermitage, where she talked about the project and Danielle’s story with employee Cindy Schwartz. Even before Williams could buy the necessary supplies and head back out of the store, Schwartz told her that Lowe’s would be covering the cost for most of the materials.
“She (Schwartz) came running up to me and said the manager loved the story and would donate the major supplies,” Williams said.
Aside from some other supplies, such as screws and shingles and paint, the new library was made slightly larger and bolted to three posts instead of one for greater durability. Then Palmer dug a two-foot deep hole and cemented the new library into place, Williams said.
Since Danielle’s favorite colors were yellow and white, Williams said she also planted some yellow and white flowers at the base of the library.
Though McIntire said she initially expected that Team Danielle would have to rebuild the library itself when it was vandalized, Williams said it took about 12 hours over the course of three days to complete the new library.
“Leah Ann apologized for taking so long, but she only took three days,” McIntire said.
The announcement of the free library’s vandalism inspired an outpouring of support in books, monetary donations and offers of support from people in the community, so Team Danielle was able to have the library completely restocked with books for any children who saw the new library, McIntire said.
Since the new library was installed about a week ago, McIntire said it has been restocked with books twice.
“It makes me happy that so many kids use it,” Williams said. “It took awhile to install, but while we were there, people would walk by and they were happy to see us installing it.”
