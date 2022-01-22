The Ellwood City American Legion Post 157 is preparing to host the Vietnam Moving Wall Aug. 17-22 in Ellwood City.
The first organizational meeting for this event will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Ellwood City Historical Society, 310 5th St.
All citizens interested in volunteering to help are asked to attend the meeting.
