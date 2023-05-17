Despite the rain, around 50 people showed up to work Saturday to clean up downtown New Castle.
The annual spring cleanup was hosted by New Visions for Lawrence County and the New Castle Citywide Development Corporation.
Board members from both groups, a crew from UPS, city council and others were on hand to work.
The volunteers cleaned up litter and debris, washed windows, did landscape work such as trimming and weeding and touched up paint on public items like garbage cans.
City Church of New Castle brought ladders and Acme Window Cleaning sent in some professional help for the window cleaning, with members from the New Castle Fire Department helping with the window cleaning as well.
Robert Oprean volunteered and helped with pressure washing Riverwalk Park.
The cleanup was a partnership between New Visions, the NCCDC, the City of New Castle, Sri-County Cleanways, Cleo-Moore Presbyterian Church, the UPMC Foundation of New Castle and the Greater New Castle Beautification Fund.
