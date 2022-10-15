Did you know that in the 1930s serious consideration was given to tearing down the Lawrence County Courthouse and building a new one?
Or that you could buy Pulaski Natural Mineral Water, bottled by the Pulaski Mineral Spring Company?
Or that 15,000 people visited Cascade Park on Memorial Day 1934?
Hear about these stories and more in a lively discussion by historian and Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler.
Vogler’s talk, “Forgotten and Offbeat Stories of Lawrence County from the 1930s,” will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the New Castle Public Library.
Vogler is a native of Wampum and a graduate of Mohawk Area High School and Westminster College. He has served as a county commissioner since 2004 and currently sits on a number of local, regional and statewide boards. He has three children and three grandchildren.
The event is free and open to the public.
