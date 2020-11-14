Whether you’re social distancing or confined at home under quarantine, we are definitely in uncharted, trying times with the spread of COVID-19.
Watching television can be pretty darned boring after awhile. A lot of the cable channels are airing the same movies and shows over and over again. Once you’ve seen most of them, well, you’ve seen them. Most are not blockbusters. In fact, some would get the turkey rating.
But one thing that has pulled many families through this pandemic is the nostalgia of turning on the television and finding, at any time, on one channel or another, old episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show,” which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year on CBS.
A trip back to Mayberry can do the heart a load of good.
We Baby Boomers grew up with Andy and Barney, Aunt Bee and Opie. And of course, Floyd the barber, Otis Campbell the town drunk, Andy’s girlfriend Helen Crump and Barney’s girlfriend, Thelma Lou. Then there are the town mechanics and fixit men, Goober and Gomer Pyle, and everyone’s mommy’s boyfriend, Howard Sprague.
These priceless episodes have again become a television favorite and occasionally I’ll find myself switching to those channels because they are funny and heartwarming as well.
There are some who have watched the show so much that they can cite quotes from every episode and character. If you ever visited Mount Airy, North Carolina, you’d find the real Mayberry, where Andy Griffith grew up.
The show’s acting is superb, the story line is often hilarious, and each episode teaches a moral lesson.
So in these days of political uncertainty, where anger and hatred abound, taking a trip back in time to the town of Mayberry can be a half-hour well spent.
Do you remember your favorite Andy Griffith episode?
Mine was the one where Aunt Bee (Francis Bavier) made home-canned pickles to enter at the fair. Andy and Opie sampled them and they were so good that when Aunt Bee wasn’t around, they ate all of the pickles and none were left for the fair. So they went out and got store-bought pickles to put in the jars, thinking she wouldn’t notice the difference.
Little did I know the show someday would become such a COVID-19 mainstay when I bought a book at a cookbook sale several years ago.
I paid a quarter for it at UPMC Jameson’s Junior Guild’s pre-holiday bazaar, which, sadly, is canceled this year.
As the old adage goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
Written/compiled by authors Ken Beck and Jim Clark, the 260 pages of “Aunt Bee’s Delightful Desserts” are packed with more than 350 recipes, plus quotes, anecdotes and classic black and white pictures of Andy, Barney and other characters. One page lists all of the actors and actresses who ever appeared on the show, including guest stars.
The recipes all were contributed from cast members or from others somehow affiliated with the show.
The cookbook, copyrighted in 1996 and published by Rutledge Hill Press in Nashville, Tenn., is still available through Amazon, and has brought me a lot of chuckles. Giving deserving credit to the authors for the idea, the novel idea for the book and its photos, below are some recipe excerpts from it, including this pudding recipe from the town drunk:
Otis’ Bananas Foster Rum Pudding
(Maureen Arthur and Aaron Ruben,
the show’s writer, producer and director)
3 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups sugar
Dash of salt
3 egg yolks
3 cups milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup butter or margarine
1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
6 bananas, split and quartered
2 tablespoons créme de banana (banana liqueur) or 2 tablespoons banana extract
1/2 cup light rum
1 12-ounce package vanilla wafers
1 cup whipping cream
1/2 cup sifted confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons of rum
Combine flour, sugar and salt in a heavy saucepan. Beat egg yolks, combine them with milk, mixing well. Stir in dry ingredients and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until smooth and thickened. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.
Melt butter in large skillet. Add brown sugar and cinnamon. Cook over medium heat until mixture is bubbly. Add bananas, and heat for 2 to 3 minutes, basting constantly with syrup. Stir in banana extract or liqueur.
Put rum in a small saucepan and heat. Remove from heat, ignite with a long match and pour over bananas. Baste bananas with sauce until flames die down.
Beat whipping cream until foamy, then gradually add confectioners’ sugar until soft peaks form. Beat in rum.
Layer 1/3 of vanilla wafers in a 3-quart baking dish. Cover wafers with 1/3 of the banana mixture. Pour half of the custard over the bananas, Repeat layers twice. Cover with whipped cream. Serves 8.
Barney’s Deluxe Special Fudge Pie
(Just like Mom used to make)
Patty and David Browning — Bristol, Virginia
1 stick margarine
1 square unsweetened chocolate
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup flour
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
pinch of salt
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Put margarine or butter into pie pan with square of chocolate on top and put in oven till melted. Remove from the oven and add sugar and flour, which will form a mound in the pan. In the middle of the mound, add eggs, vanilla and salt. Stir ingredients until blended. Bake 30 minutes.
(Option: Add raisins, drained cherries or nuts).
Serves 6 to 8.
Dud’s Milk Dud Cookies
Hoke Howell, cast member who played Dud Wash
1cup butter
21 1/2 Milk Duds
1/2 cup brown sugar
6 egg whites
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Heat butter on low and stir. Add 4 Milk Duds. Keep stirring. Add 2 Milk Duds. Mix in brown sugar. Toss in 2 Duds and stir. Mix in egg whites and 3 Duds. Stir a bit, and turn off heat. Throw in flour, 4 more Duds, baking soda, 2 1/2 more Duds, salt, 4 more Duds, and chopped walnuts. Now stir until real thick and tacky. Grease and flour a cookie sheet, then tablespoon on big drops of mix. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.
Serves 9 to 12, “depending on the size of the people.”
Citizen’s Arrest Chocolate Cheesecake
Melanie Corgill, Raleigh, North Carolina
Crust:
1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/3 cup sugar
1/3 cup butter
Filling:
16 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 1/4 cups sugar
1/2 cup Hershey’s cocoa
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Topping:
1 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Combine crumbs, sugar and butter. Press on bottom and sides of a 9x1 1/2-inch springform pan.
For filling, blend cream cheese with sugar, cocoa and vanilla. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Pour into crust; bake at 375 degrees for 35 minutes. Remove from oven immediately. For topping, combine sour cream, sugar and vanilla and spread over top. Cool. Chill for several hours or overnight. Serves 10 to 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.