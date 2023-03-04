Visit Lawrence County has announced a brand-new trail, The Lawrence County Coffee Club.
The seven coffee shops in Lawrence County represented on the trail are 3 Thirty Three Apothecary, The Confluence, Joseph’s Coffee Shop, Mohawk Coffee Shop, National Grind Coffee & Tea Shop, Papa Gelateria – New Castle and Pulse Coffee Company. Pick up a passport at a participating location, visit all seven coffee shops, have your passport stamped after ordering and win a coffee mug.
Each shop offers a hand-crafted experience ranging from specialty lattes to affogato al caffe, an Italian coffee-based dessert. It’s a scoop of gelato topped or “drowned” with a shot of hot espresso. Some shops are run by volunteers or have a cozy fireplace to relax and read a book. Enjoy fresh Amish doughnuts at one shop which are served with a little twist — toppings – or even try homemade baked goods from scratch.
Janet Falotico, executive director of Visit Lawrence County, said, “The goal is to showcase our local coffee shops and specialty coffee. We’ve had positive feedback with the Burger Trail and wanted to expand to our local coffee shops. Each location offers their own variation or ‘twist’ on coffee.”
For more information, contact Visit Lawrence County at (724) 654-8408, VisitLawrenceCounty.com or email info@VisitLawrenceCounty.com Visit a participating coffee shop to pick up a passport.
