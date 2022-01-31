Outgoing board members were saluted, and new members welcomed, at the 33rd annual meeting of Visit Lawrence County.
Vice President Katie Seminara-DeToro honored the outgoing board members President Steve Johnston, Apple Castle; Secretary Michael Joseph, State Farm Insurance and member at large; and Wendy Farmerie, Silk Road Fair Trade Market, for their time on the board.
Additionally, five new members at large were voted in by an unanimous vote. They are Dave Hunter, Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ; Kylene Kamensky, Sisters of the Humility of Mary; Jenna Reiber, Edward’s Restaurant; Terri Stramba, Stramba Fiber Mill & North Country Trail; and Jonathan Wright, Nova Destinations.
Moving into the executive positions were President Melissa Maiella, Arts + Education at the Hoyt; Vice President Charlie Vakiener, Rose Point Park Cabins & Campground; Treasurer Jean Bogan, PNC Bank; and Secretary Aaron Elliott, Forward Trends.
“The program highlighted our 2021 successes, the power of social media, tourism grant and membership benefits, along with what we have in store for 2022,” said Janet Falotico, executive director of Visit Lawrence County. “We believe it takes a village, and we couldn’t be more proud of our community and promoting Lawrence County.”
Three businesses were honored for milestone anniversaries: 35 years for Edward’s Restaurant and Lounge, 40 years for New Castle Harley-Davidson, and 50 years Putzi’s Ski and Sport Den.
In 2021, Visit Lawrence County offered free membership to all tourism-related businesses as a small way to try and help with the financial strain. For 2022, it has continued that stride and believes it gives the guide a more robust look and the county recognition and promotion it deserves.
The Burger Trail has been a continued success and it will continue on in 2022 with burgers from 15 participating restaurants.
Last year and continuing into 2022, Visit Lawrence County began to help local businesses by using event grant monies to sponsor events. Leading up to tourism week, which is the first week of May, and seeing the struggles each county was having across the state, the agency developed an idea that would bring in seven other Destination Marketing Organizations to lean on each other and focus on the theme “Power of Travel” for National Travel & Tourism Week.
The basics of this project were to have each tourism agency purchase giveaway items from local county businesses and gift them in $100 increments to the seven other tourism agencies to giveaway during tourism week. This worked well, helping communities stretch out and feel comfortable going into surrounding counties. For 2022, it will expand to 10 counties.
As far as marketing, Visit Lawrence County found itself analytically ahead of the national average again in 2021 with Over the Top advertising. Thanks to the Lawrence County commissioners and their foresight with monies allowed for tourism, the agency was able to take the lead in local and regional advertising and saw a boost in the economy.
In partnership with Clever Marketing for new videos and recreation maps of the Visit Lawrence County guide, filming at various locations and businesses throughout Lawrence County for the goal of five, 15-second videos, a 30-second overview video and a two-minute video. The video categories are overview, attraction, wine/brew, outdoors and dining.
Visit Lawrence County is located at 229 S. Jefferson St., Suite 101, New Castle, PA. For more information visit the website VisitLawrenceCounty.com or call (724) 654-8408.
