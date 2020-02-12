2020 Visit Lawrence County guide now available

Lawrence County’s 2020 Official Visitors Guide has arrived.
The guide is packed with the best to see and do in Lawrence County, which includes outdoor recreation, dining, arts and culture, wine and brew, Amish and more.
The guide is printed annually, and this year the number of guides printed was increased by 10,000 pieces (40,000 total) as well as an additional eight pages.
New in the guide this year is a map of the Stavich Bicycle Trail.
It’s the only bicycle trail in the United States that will take users through three townships, two counties and two states.
Another new feature is the North Country Scenic Trail, which offers 29 miles of off-road hiking and 11 miles of temporary connector road walk in Lawrence County.
“The reason for the increase of 30,000 to 40,000 is because of the increase in request for our guide”, said Janet Falotico, executive director of Visit Lawrence County.
“We are not only mailing out more guides but we are also adding to our distribution. The guides are visible throughout the state of Pennsylvania at welcome centers and select rest areas as well as county destination marketing organizations and this year they will be placed along Interstates 77 and 70 in Ohio.”
The 2020 guide is available at Visit Lawrence County or at select brochure racks at the following locations: Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Quality Inn, Lawrence County Government Center, The Confluence, Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce, Westminster College, Premium Outlets at Grove City, Pittsburgh International Airport, New Castle Airport and various businesses throughout the county.
The guide is also available to download on our website at VisitLawrenceCounty.com or a copy can be mailed by calling (724) 654-8408.
For more information, contact the Visit Lawrence County call (724) 654-8408.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.