Visit Lawrence County is partnering with other tourism promotion agencies in the area for National Travel and Tourism Week.
Celebrated annually the first full week in May, National Travel and Tourism Week was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 39th annual observance arrives as the industry looks ahead to future growth and success following the challenges of the past two years.
Visit Lawrence County is celebrating travel’s promising future by partnering with nine Western Pennsylvania Destination Marketing Organizations to encourage residents and visitors alike to learn more about the region in which they live. The nine are Beaver County Recreation & Tourism, Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau, Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, VisitErie, Go Laurel Highlands, Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Visit Lawrence County, VisitMercerCountyPA and Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism in Venango County.
“Each location will be giving away seven $100 prizes from the other areas to encourage travel and tourism in our region,” said Janet Falotico, executive director of Visit Lawrence County. “The signups will begin on Monday and continue until May 9, at which time names will be drawn and gifts awarded.
“Lawrence County is filled with resilient people and businesses,” Falotico went on. “I believe in this community, these businesses, and the people who live here. Despite the hardships of the past years, Visit Lawrence County is planning for a future that will strengthen the Western PA regional tourism industry and economy.”
Details on promotions will be available on FaceBook @VisitLawrenceCounty, by emailing info@VisitLawrenceCounty.com or by calling (724) 654-8408.
