Vision Ministries of Lawrence County will be hosting a pair of April events.
First up is the sixth annual Braveheart Testimonial Dinner, part of the ministry’s Pathway to Freedom program. Scheduled for 5:45 p.m. April 16 at the New Englander Banquet Center, the event “recognizes and honors courageous individuals who, with the grace of God, have battled the disease of addiction and have won.” Community Service awardees also will be recognized.
Corporate or organizational sponsorship is available. A platinum level sponsorship is $500 and includes eight tickets. A gold sponsorship is $400 and includes four tickets, while silver is $200 and includes two tickets. Bronze level sponsorships of $100 also are welcome.
Individual tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased by calling Randy Crum at (724) 730-1234, Vaughn Crisci at (724) 301-0978 or Dan Bailey at (724) 657-7466. They also are available at Venmo@VisionMinistriesofLC.
The New Englander is located at 3009 Wilmington Road.
After the Braveheart event, Vision Ministries will have a Strength Through the Chaos Crusade featuring evangelist Randy Crum from 1 to 3 p.m. April 22 in the Neshannock High School auditorium, 3834 Mitchell Road.
The event also will feature music from the 3 Sixteen Praise Team; The God Squad, a group of discipled youth; the St. John’s United Holy Church choir; and Vincent Wise.
There is no admission charged, but a love offering will be taken to help defer expenses.
