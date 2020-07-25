The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County annual Garden Tour was postponed until July 2021.
Sunday would have been the fifth year for the tour.
Master Gardeners and Friends wanted to share their gardens this year, so a virtual garden tour was posted on the organization’s Facebook page.
The tour can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/PennStateMasterGardenersofLawrenceCounty.
