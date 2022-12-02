Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center offers the ongoing Coffee and Contemplation series focusing on a variety of spiritual and holistic topics.
The program provides participants with input from a presenter and includes time for reflection and discussion.
Ardath Blake will present this month’s session in person and via Zoom from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 13. “Our Guide for the 2023 Liturgical Year” focuses on the Gospel of Matthew. Since the Gospel of Matthew will be proclaimed during the liturgical year beginning this month, participants will explore: Who is Matthew, who was his audience, what literary techniques did he use? Participants will then spend time using several techniques for praying with Matthew’s Gospel.
Cost is $7 with an optional lunch for an additional $5.
Registration and further information are available online at vmesc.org or by calling (724) 964-8886.
