Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will offer a virtual series via Zoom, “Biblically Shaped Prayer” with Ardath Blake.
Sessions will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 19 through March 2, except Feb. 9.
These sessions are reflections on passages from “No Irrelevant Jesus” by Gerhard Lohfink and articles in “Prayer in the Catholic Tradition” edited by Robert Wicks.
Blake serves as spiritual director and coordinator of directed retreats at Villa Maria and shares in hospitality ministry.
She has received training and supervision in spiritual direction through the St. Bueno Spiritual Exercise Centre, Asaph, Wales; the Center for Spirituality and Lay Ministry of Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut, and at Loyola House in Guelph, Ontario. She also has a master’s degree in theology, a master’s in education and experience as an elementary teacher and principal as well as in parish pastoral ministry.
Cost is $25 for the entire series, or $5 for individual sessions.
While registration is required, participation in all sessions is not required. The link to the Zoom meeting will be sent the day before the session. Program information is available at www.vmesc.org or (724) 964-8886.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.