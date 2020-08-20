Ellwood group to meet Aug. 28
The Ellwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation will hold its monthly meeting 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Wolverine Restaurant.
This meeting is a breakfast meeting. There you will learn of interests, activities and a phrase or two in Italian.
Villa Maria planning to reopen or events
The Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will begin hosting groups and offering some on-site programs starting Sept. 8.
For both hosted groups and sponsored programs, there will be some limitations on the services available. During this time, the center will also continue with virtual programs. Check vmesc.org to see all programs being offered.
PRINCETON SCHOOLREUNION CANCELED
The annual Princeton School reunion, held annually in September, has been canceled for 2020.
Plans will be made to resume the event in 2021.
