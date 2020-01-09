Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will host a Self-Care Retreat for Caregivers from 7 p.m. Jan. 24 through noon Jan. 26.
Caregivers can become so involved in helping others that they neglect their own health and well-being. The demands of caring for loved ones can be overwhelming. Caregiver Burnout is a state of mental, physical and emotional exhaustion.
If left untreated, it can bring on feelings of fatigue, depression, anxiety and even physical symptoms.
This retreat is for you if you are a caregiver to family or friends, a nurse, doctor, massage therapist, counselor, chiropractor, energy workers, hospice worker or participate in other “healing arts” or work as a volunteer, or if you facilitate mind-body work such as yoga or meditation. The retreat is also for life coaches, spiritual counselor/healer, or the “go-to” person for your family or circle.
At this retreat you will learn how to take time for yourself, without guilt, shame or blame, simple meditation/easy yoga, aligning your values, taking responsibility for your own happiness, reclaim your social life, learn compassionate communication, realize its OK to take a break and find the skills to best care for your loved one.
The retreat will be led by Dena Deluco and Maureen Lauer-Gatta. Deluco is a certified hypnotherapist and an NLP Life Coach. She has been a life coach long before it was an occupation. Lauer-Gatta has a knack for creating a comfortable, calming atmosphere for people to heal and grow whether it is though yoga, workshops, retreats or drum circles she facilitates.
The cost is $225 and includes retreat, lodging and meals from light supper on Friday to lunch on Sunday.
For more information, call (724) 964-8886.
