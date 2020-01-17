Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center’s Coffee and Contemplation series continues at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21 with Barbara O’Donnell presenting “Deepening Awareness of God in Our Lives.”
The Coffee and Contemplation series focuses on a variety of spiritual and holistic topics.
The two-hour programs provide participants with input from a presenter and includes time for reflection and discussion.
Program participants are welcome to stay for lunch. Cost is $7 with an additional fee of $5 for those opting to stay for lunch.
Future dates in the series are Feb. 18, March 17, April 21 and May 12.
To register or for more information, call (724) 964-8886.
