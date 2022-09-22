Villa Maria Education & Spirituality Center will host “Gandhi, King, Day & Merton” with the Rev. John Dear Nov. 4-6.
The retreat will explore the lives, writings, teachings and witness of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., Dorothy Day and Thomas Merton. Dear will give talks on each of these peacemakers and point out key lessons for our own peacemaking journeys. Along with small group and large group discussions, participants will be encouraged to follow Jesus on the path of peace and nonviolence and do what we can to end war, poverty, racism, nuclear weapons and environmental destruction, and become who we are called to be, peacemakers to the world.
Dear is an internationally recognized voice and leader for peace and nonviolence. A priest, activist and author, he served for years as the director of the Fellowship of Reconciliation, the largest interfaith peace organization in the U.S. After Sept. 11, 2001, he was a Red Cross coordinator of chaplains at the Family Assistance Center in New York, and counseled thousands of relatives and rescue workers.
He has traveled the war zones of the world, been arrested some 80 times for peace, led Nobel Peace prize winners to Iraq, given thousands of lectures on peace across the U.S., and served as a pastor of several churches in New Mexico. He arranged on many occasions for Mother Teresa to speak to various governors to stop an impending execution, and helped draft Pope Francis’ Jan. 1, 2017, World Day of Peace message on nonviolence. He is a co-founder of Campaign Nonviolence and the Nonviolent Cities Project and founder and director of The Beatitudes Center for the Nonviolent Jesus.
Cost is $275 including retreat, lodging, and meals. Program information is available at vmesc.org or by calling (724) 964-8886.
