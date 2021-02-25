Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will offer a virtual presentation, “Change Your Mind” with Dena DeLuco via Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20.
The presentation will include simple hacks and deep practices, tools to help change your mind/mindset on a dime and easy, straightforward ways to shift your mindset.
DeLuco, a new-thought leader, helps women connect, nurture and find joy in taking the next step (or quantum leap) on their spiritual path.
Cost for the program is $30. The Zoom link will be sent to all those registered on March 19. Program information and registration are available at www.vmesc.org or by calling (724) 964-8886.
