Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will offer a one-day presentation with Dr. Ilia Delio, “Living with the Not-Yet God,” from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
Contemporary science has radically changed the understanding of nature and, consequently, the understanding of the God-world relationship. Participants will consider the God-world as a whole and discuss this whole as the movement of the God-world into the singularity of Jesus, the Christ. Topics will include open and relational theology, God-consciousness, entanglement, complexity and the cosmic mystery of the Christic. Participants will explore how a new God-world-holism can help heal the planet.
Delio is a Franciscan sister and American theologian specializing in science and religion, with interests in evolution, physics and neuroscience and the import of these for theology. She currently holds the Josephine C. Connelly Endowed Chair in Theology at Villanova University. Her area of research is science and religion with interests in artificial intelligence, evolution, quantum physics and the import of these for Christian doctrine and life. She holds a doctorate in pharmacology from Rutgers University and a doctorate in historical theology from Fordham University.
Cost is $105, which includes the program, lunch and refreshments. Program information and registration are available at vmesc.org or by calling (724) 964-8886.
