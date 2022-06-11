Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will offer a guided labyrinth walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 15.
The labyrinth at Villa Maria is a replica of the one found in Chartres Cathedral in France. A labyrinth, unlike a maze, has one path in and returns on the same path to exit; in essence, winding and unwinding around four quadrants of a circle. Labyrinths offer a walking meditation for the spiritual seeker.
The labyrinth is a tool that allows walkers to explore their inner space and discover the sacred within and around them. Participants prayerfully walk the outdoor, grass path. The theme for this month is drawing from inner wisdom and seeking new insights.
Registration is preferred. Guided labyrinth walks are offered at no charge. Free will offerings are accepted. In the event of questionable weather conditions, call (724) 964-8886 or visit vmesc.org for program status.
