Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will offer a weekend individually directed retreat opportunity Oct. 29-31 at Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center.
Prayerful reflection, often with sacred scripture, in an environment of complete silence is the usual setting for this process. There is no preset pattern for a directed retreat. The director and the retreatant try to be sensitive and responsive to where the retreatant is in his or her journey with God. The director’s role is to support the retreatant in the movements of his or her journey as these movements emerge in the retreatant’s prayer.
Cost of $175 includes daily sessions with a spiritual director, lodging and meals.
Program information and registration are available at vmesc.org or (724) 964-8886.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.