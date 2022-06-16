Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will offer “The SLOW Retreat: Learning to Enter the Stillness” with Cheryl Rose July 24-27 as part of the Empty Bowls program.
Rose has always been drawn to the mystery of the human encounter with God and engaged in ministry in spirituality and personal growth, even as a high school teacher of chemistry and physics. She has taught courses on prayer and the spiritual journey, directed retreats for youth, school staffs, and parishes. As a trained spiritual director and certified Enneagram teacher, she offers a variety of workshops for groups in the region.
Cost for the program is $325, which includes lodging and meals. Program information and registration are available at www.vmesc.org or by calling (724) 964-8886.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.