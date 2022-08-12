Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will offer “Sacred Spaces that You Can Carry” with Paulette Kirschensteiner from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17.
During this session participants will create a three-panel drawing inspired from a meditation that is portable and can be taken anywhere. A black cardboard trifold will be provided to use with white and colored pencils.
All supplies will be included. No art experience is necessary.
Cost is $45 and includes program, lunch, refreshments and supplies.
Kirschensteiner leads retreats incorporating art and prayer. Her undergraduate degree is in art education and her graduate degree is in fiber arts.
She has taught art classes from kindergarten through college and has exhibited her work throughout the country with works installed in Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Florida.
Program information and registration are available at vmesc.org or by calling (724) 964-8886.
