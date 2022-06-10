Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will offer a “Praying with Color” retreat with Paulette Kirschensteiner from 7 p.m. July 10 to noon July 14.
Participants will look at how color affects us and discover what colors appeal to them most. Praying with different mediums – watercolor, colored pencils, crayons – will help participants find out. All materials are supplied. No art experience is necessary.
Kirschensteiner leads retreats incorporating art and prayer. Her undergraduate degree is in art education and her graduate degree is in fiber arts and she has taught art classes from kindergarten through college. She has exhibited her work throughout the country and has works installed in Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Florida.
Cost for the program is $335, which includes lodging and meals.
Program information and registration are available at www.vmesc.org or by calling (724) 964-8886.
