A photography and contemplation retreat will be offered July 31 through Aug. 3 at Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center.
Photography can stimulate imagination and creativity and it can lead to prayer and contemplation. This retreat is about the process not the product. Participants are asked to bring a simple camera and/or a phone if it has a camera along with a journal.
Cost is $325, including lodging and meals. Information and registration are available at www.vmesc.org or by calling (724) 964-8886.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.