Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will present a “Neuroscience and Spirituality of Self-Compassion: Caring for Ourselves in Unsettling Times” retreat Aug. 25-27.
Anne Kertz Kernion will lead both in-person and virtually via Zoom.
The retreat will draw upon recent findings in neuroscience and psychology, illuminating self-care and spiritual practices that nurture gentleness, kindness and patience towards ourselves. These practices help manage grief, uncertainty and daily challenges. Helpful tips and exercises on how to practice self-compassion will be included throughout the retreat.
In-person cost is $240 and includes retreat, lodging and meals. Virtual cost is $100.To register, visit vmesc.org/programs-retreats or call (724) 964-8886.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.