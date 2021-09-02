Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will offer a guided labyrinth walk from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 with the theme “Seeking Wholeness in Times of Uncertainty.”
The labyrinth is a tool that allows participants to explore their inner space and discover the sacred within and around them. Participants prayerfully walk the outdoor grass path after receiving thematic instructions from the presenter. Registration is preferred and group size will be limited to 15 participants.
This event is held on the grounds of Villa Maria Community Center and is offered free of charge. For questions, call (724) 964-8886 or visit vmesc.org.
