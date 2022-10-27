Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will offer a two-day enneagram workshop with Cheryl Rose Nov. 18 and 19.
The enneagram is a personality theory combining the insights of modern psychology with proven wisdom of ancient philosophies. Each participant is led to discover her/his type and investigate some of the implications for building better relationships. In addition, insights gained from the enneagram can assist in the process of spiritual growth and personal transformation.
Rose as always been drawn to the mystery of the human encounter with God and engaged in ministry in the area of spirituality and personal growth, even as a high school teacher of chemistry and physics. She has taught courses on prayer and the spiritual journey, directed retreats for youth, school staffs, non-profits and parishes. She has been doing spiritual direction and retreat work for many years. As a trained spiritual director and certified enneagram teacher, Rose offers a variety of workshops for groups in Ohio, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.
Cost is $135 including retreat, lodging and meals. Program information and registration are available at www.vmesc.org or (724) 964-8886.
