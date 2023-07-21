Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will host a retreat, “The Neuroscience and Spirituality of Self-Compassion: Caring for Ourselves in Unsettling Times” with Anne Kertz Kernion Aug. 25 to 27.
The event will have in-person and virtual attendance options.
The gathering will draw upon recent findings in neuroscience and psychology, illuminating self-care and spiritual practices that nurture gentleness, kindness and patience towards ourselves. These practices help manage grief, uncertainty and daily challenges. Helpful tips and exercises on how to practice self-compassion will be included.
Kernion is an educator, author and owner/artist of an inspirational greeting card company. Her recent book, “Spiritual Practices for the Brain: Caring for Mind, Body and Soul,” was published by Loyola Press in late 2020 and has won numerous awards for the integration of health and spirituality. She is a frequent lecturer and retreat leader, presenting topics that combine neuroscience, positive psychology and spirituality.
In-person cost is $240, which includes the program, lodging and meals. Virtual cost is $100. For more information or to register, call (724) 964-8886.
