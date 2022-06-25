Villa Maria Spirituality and Education Center will be hosting two sessions of GROW Camp for children ages 5 to 12.
GROW, or Growing in Reverence for Ourselves and the World of Nature, sessions will take place from July 11-14 and July 18-21.
The program is presented in partnership with the Environmental Collaboration of Ohio and allows children to explore, discover and learn about the natural world. Activities include hands-on experiences with plants, animals and insects; exploring forests, ponds and wetlands; games; and swimming. Lunch and snacks will be provided.
Cost is $45 per child with financial assistance available. For more information or to register, call (724) 964-8886.
