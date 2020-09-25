Villa Maria Farm awarded COVID-19 grant

A $100,000 COVID-19 grant was awarded to Villa Maria Farm through its partnership with Community Partnership, Inc.
The award will provide for upgrades to the Villa Maria Farm’s retail market and provide for the construction of an outdoor GAP (good agricultural practices) produce washing station.
The Pennsylvania Fresh Food Financing Initiative (FFFI) is a statewide public-private financing program that invests in new or expanding grocery stores and other healthy food retail outlets in Pennsylvania communities. The FFFI provides one-time grants to eligible food retailers in order to increase access to healthy, affordable grocery food options and to improve economic opportunities for underserved communities in urban, rural and suburban areas across the state.
For the past year and a half, Community Partnership, Inc. and the Sisters of the Humility of Mary have been working on developing a plan that will preserve the Villa Maria Farm for long-term agricultural use. A 2019 USDA Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) funded feasibility study conducted by the Pittsburgh-based firm Fourth Economy found that the Farm can play a pivotal role in supporting community-based agricultural education and innovation, infrastructure and training programs to support new and existing farmers, and entrepreneurial and business development programs aimed at farmers and food producers.
The hope is that this partnership will eventually create opportunities for the local community and promote sustainability. Beginning farmers will receive agricultural education and training working in the farm’s production gardens or with the farm’s herd of American British White Park beef cattle, work off-site at local partner farms, receive entrepreneurial and business development training, and retail sales training working with the farm’s market and CSA programs.
Beginning farmers will assist with the set-up and running of the onsite Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program as well as learn post-harvest handling, packaging, and market practices. Participants will have the opportunity to staff the farm’s onsite market and offer produce for sale through the course of the season. Information on marketing and developing business plans will be covered as well. Once beginning farmers have completed their training program, they will have the opportunity to rent land on which to begin their farming operation.
The farm’s market and CSA program will allow beginning farmers a low-barrier-to entry market opportunity while increasing the amount of locally grown food available to the community.
This project will expand the production and sale of Pennsylvania grown and processed products, while serving neighboring communities which are USDA-designated food deserts.
