Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will host a fourth retreat in the Empty Bowl series. This event will focus on the energy and power of divine love, our participation in relationship with God and its power to heal and transform.
The compelling image of an empty bowl will open us to the divine presence.
Cheryl Rose, HM has an undergraduate degree in science and math and a Masters in Religious Studies from John Carroll University. She taught Physics, Chemistry, and Theology for 26 years on the secondary level. She is presently engaged in full-time ministry offering retreats, programs, Enneagram workshops, and spiritual direction for adults and young adults.
The cost of the retreat is $185, and includes retreat, lodging and meals from light supper on Friday to lunch on Sunday.
