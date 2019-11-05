Bowls 8

FILE — Tickets for the Empty Bowls Dinner in April were already on sale at the Hoyt on Saturday so those participating could buy early. Here, volunteers await more ticket-buying costumers.

 Sam Luptak Jr./NEWS

Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will host a fourth retreat in the Empty Bowl series. This event will focus on the energy and power of divine love, our participation in relationship with God and its power to heal and transform.

The compelling image of an empty bowl will open us to the divine presence.

Cheryl Rose, HM has an undergraduate degree in science and math and a Masters in Religious Studies from John Carroll University. She taught Physics, Chemistry, and Theology for 26 years on the secondary level. She is presently engaged in full-time ministry offering retreats, programs, Enneagram workshops, and spiritual direction for adults and young adults.

The cost of the retreat is $185, and includes retreat, lodging and meals from light supper on Friday to lunch on Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.