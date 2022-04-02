Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center offers an ongoing Coffee and Contemplation series focusing on a variety of spiritual and holistic topics.
The program provides participants with input from a presenter and includes time for reflection and discussion.
Sister Barbara O’Donnell will present this month’s in-person session, “God’s Message through Prophets: Old and New Testament and Present-day Prophetic Voices,” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 19.
Prophetic voices of the Old and New Testament echo a divine revelatory message. Consider present day prophets as being ordinary, being called, being blessed, and being witness. Who are the prophets we have seen and heard in our lifetime? Who are among us now?
Cost is $7.
Registration and further information are available online at vmesc.org or by calling (724) 964-8886.
