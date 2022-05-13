Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center’s 12th annual 5K/2-Mile Walk is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 4.
The event will take place rain or shine on the grounds of Villa Maria Community Center. Registration and check-in tables open at 7:30 a.m.
There will be activities for everyone, from the serious runner to children of all ages. Prizes will be awarded for runners in all age groups and overall. Other activities will include a 50-yard dash for children and a drumming circle open to all. The Villa farm will welcome visitors with flowers and garden plants available to purchase.
For further information or to register, visit www.vmesc.org or call (724) 964-8886. Proceeds from this event benefit children and youth programs such as GROW Camp for youth ages 5-12, which encourages the child-nature connection by giving young children the opportunity to participate in nature activities at Villa Maria.
