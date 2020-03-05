Local veterans of the Vietnam War era will be honored by the offices of state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence), U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Slippery Rock Mayor Jondavid Longo during a 10 a.m. March 26 recognition ceremony at the Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Hall, located at 162 Elm St.
“The bravery shown in Southeast Asia is unsurpassed in American history,” Bernstine said. “This ceremony provides me and the community the opportunity to thank them for their efforts and commitment in defending America.”
The event will include a ceremonial pinning and citation presentation. Living United States veterans who served on active duty in the Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive a lapel pin.
Eligible veterans are asked to email Toomey’s Pittsburgh office at Colton_Fedell@toomey.senate.gov.
“I encourage all eligible veterans in the area to register to attend this worthwhile ceremony,” Bernstine said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.