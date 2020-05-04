The Rev. Alonzo Waters and members of his church have helped pack up food to be delivered to folks who need it.
Now, they’re helping to pay for it as well.
Waters, pastor of the New Castle campus of Victory Christian Center, presented a check for $5,000 Friday to Temporary Emergency Assistance through Meals, an outreach of Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and its Allied Community Transportation — or ACTS — program.
The food initiative provides meals to hundreds of local families and senior citizens, which are loaded on ACTS buses for delivery. Several area churches have been taking turns providing volunteers to pack up the food for distribution, including Victory Christian Center.
“From the very first time that our team came in to volunteer, there was just something about what you guys were doing that really struck me,” Waters told Michelle Scott, LCCAP food service manager, and Vanessa Lovlie, the agency’s special projects officer and director of ACTS.
“I went back to Pastor Lock (Lock Beachum Jr., Victory’s chief operating officer and pastor of its Liberty, Ohio, campus) and I said, ‘This is a place that we definitely need to partner with. We just want to say thank you for the amazing jobs you are doing in the community, and I hope others will take notice and partner with you because this is touching lives.”
When Scott learned of the pending donation, it was difficult to contain her excitement.
“I screamed and hollered, because I’m a praiser,” she said. “I said, ‘Somebody’s gotta hold me back.’ So my real self, I just want to scream and holler, but I’m going to act professional and I just want to say thank you so much.”
Joining Waters and Beachum for the check presentation was the Rev. Rob Cypher, pastor of Victory’s New Wilmington campus.
For more information about the LCCAP program, call (724) 652-5588.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.