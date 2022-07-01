The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 315 is sponsoring a motorcycle poker chip run Sept. 10 starting at the post, 1820 E. Washington St.
Registration starts at 10 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. Registration is the day of the event, so come early. Cost is $20 per rider and $5 per person for poker chips. There is no charge for passengers.
For more information or to make a donation, call (724) 724-7976 or (724) 714-4192.
